Jane E. DeVore

October 18, 1930-November 27, 2020

Jane E. DeVore, 90 of Aledo, IL passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Amber Ridge, Moline, Illinois. Private graveside services will be held in the Pennell Cemetery in Towanda, Illinois. There is no visitation and Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to PEO Cottey College Fund or ASPCA. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Jane was born October 18, 1930 in Peru, IL to Walther and Hazel Dauber Hasse. She graduated from DePue High School and attended Illinois Wesleyan for two years. She married Dale J. DeVore December 10, 1950 in DePue, IL. He died December 7, 2013.

She was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper for The Camera Shop in Jacksonville, IL. She and her husband Dale moved to Aledo in 1975 and she was a homemaker.

Jane was a member of the Church of the Palms in Sun City, AZ, College Avenue Presbyterian Church, Order of the Eastern Star, Oakview Country Club and the Aledo PEO Chapter H. She enjoyed golfing and knitting.

Survivors include one daughter, Suellen DeVore of Aledo, IL; one son, Scott DeVore of Arizona; one grandson, Mason (Brandon Tomson) Hultgren of Aledo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and beloved dog, Clyde.