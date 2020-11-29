Loretta J. Havener

April 11, 1926-November 24, 2020

Loretta J. Havener, 94, of New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

Services will be private. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adamfest in memory of Adam Smith or Wounded Warriors.

Loretta was born April 11, 1926 in Tampico, IL, the daughter of Charles and Zana (Hauman) Claeys. She married Charles F. Havener on August 23, 1947 in Moline. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2016.

Loretta was employed at Deere and Co. at the Administrative Center in William Hewitt's office retiring in 1982 after 20 years as an Executive Secretary. She was earlier employed at Moline Iron Works.

Loretta and Chuck lived their retirement to the fullest and enjoyed wintering in Arizona.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie (Corey) England, Milan; grandsons, Jeremy (Christian) Myers, Moline, Dr. Cole (Dr. Mary) England, Albuquerque, NM and Drew (Kristin) England, Volo, IL and great grandchildren, Chase (Abbey), Spencer, Abbie, Tanner, Mason, Elliot, Annabelle, Oliver, Rourke and Ajax. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret, Mary Louise and Donna and brother, Vernon.

The family would like to thank New Perspective, Illini Restorative Care and Genesis Hospice for their loving care.

