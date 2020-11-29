Marilyn I Henson

November 12, 1929-November 27, 2020

GENESEO-Marilyn I Henson, 91, of Geneseo died on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Private services due to Covid restrictions will be held on Tuesday, December 1st at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo. Rev. Mark Graham will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 318 N. Center St, Geneseo, IL 61254 or to Alzheimer's Association, 2208 E. 52nd Suite B, Davenport, IA, 52807.

Marilyn Inez Rhodes was born November 12, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Cecil and Helen (Johnson) Rhodes of Greenville, MO. Marilyn attended Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau and was a school teacher in rural schools in southern Missouri where she taught grades one through eight. On April 17, 1949 in Delta MO she married Clarence Henson, Jr. of Williamsville, MO. He survives. Marilyn had also worked in the photo service department at the University of Missouri in Columbia until having children and becoming a full time homemaker.

Mrs. Henson was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Geneseo, where she served on various committees. She was active in Cub Scouts, League of Women Voters, PTA and was a Sunday School teacher, all in Rockford before moving to Geneseo. She enjoyed playing bridge and sewing and being a grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Clarence; a daughter, Vickie (Jerry) Finley, Bettendorf; a son, Stanley, Richmond Heights, MO; two grandsons, Ryan (Amanda) Finley and Grant Finley (Kim, fiancée), great granddaughters, Mya & Quinn Finley; and a brother, Buck Rhodes. She was preceded in death by her parents.

On-line condolence may be expressed at Marilyn's obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.