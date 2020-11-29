Doris Harper

July 30, 1936 - November 26, 2020

Geneseo - Doris Harper, 84, of Geneseo, IL. died November 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Due to the pandemic and Illinois COVID 19 policies, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time; therefore, a private family service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. Pastor Roger Perry will officiate. Burial will follow at Galva Cemetery, Galva Ill. The funeral service will be live streamed at https://www.vandemorefuneralhome.com/live-stream for all those unable to attend due to the COVID regulations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Doris was born in Galva, IL on July 30, 1936 the daughter of Harvey and Pearl (Lempke) Huffman. She married Lorren Harper in 1974 and he preceded her in death in 2014. Doris was a homemaker and loved to spend her time cooking, sewing, quilting or canning vegetables from her garden. She and Lorren loved to travel and go camping. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her daughters; Lorrie Walwer and Melisa (Lindrew) Johnson both of Geneseo, stepchildren; Cheri (Al) Andrews of Nevada, Stephen (Melissa) Harper of Virginia, Kenneth Harper of California, Michelle Harper Critchley of New Zealand, sisters; Mary Ann Haff of Geneseo and Betty Turner of Galva, grandchildren; Sarah Johnson, Rachele (Art) Neuleib, Nathan (Christine) Johnson and Hannah (John Widener) Johnson, 5 great grandchildren with 2 on the way.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; Harvey and Pearl, husband; Lorren and one sister.