Shirley L. Nelson

October 31, 1929 - November 23, 2020

Milan - Shirley L. Nelson, 91, of Milan, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

A live-streamed funeral service can be viewed at http://www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Private family burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children or to Broadway Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.

Shirley was born on October 31, 1929 at home in Woodhull, IL, the daughter of Harley and Beulah (Elliott) Moody. She married James R. Nelson, and he preceded her in death in 2003. Shirley attended Doyle School in Knox County, IL, a rural one room school, through the sixth grade, then went to Woodhull Grade School for 7th and 8th grade, graduating from Woodhull High School. Shirley retired from Eagle Food Stores Corporate Office in Milan as a secretary after 23 years.

Shirley loved to travel going to all 50 states and all providences and territories of Canada. She enjoyed doing genealogy, gardening, and having lunch with family and friends. Shirley was a member of Broadway Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, and was active with the PW Group. She was also a member of: DAR-Mary Little Deere-Fort Armstrong Chapter, Moline, Order of Eastern Star, Orion Chapter #93, in 2000 served as a Grand Representative of New Hampshire in Illinois, in 2010 she served Illinois OES as an appointed Grand Officer in the station of Esther, served as Worthy Matron 8 times and many other stations, Daughters of the Nile Otho #36, American Legion Auxiliary #246, Charter member of Rock Island Farm Bureau Foundation, and the Rock Island County Genealogical Society.

Shirley is survived by her children, Mark (Laurie) Nelson, Deborah (James) Waymack, Julie Baker, James (Lori) Nelson, and Nancy (Mark) Stoneberger; grandchildren, Christopher Nelson, Patrick (Mindy) Nelson, Dr. James (Kimberly) Waymack II, Theodore (Abby) Waymack, Jessica Baker, Emily (Pat) McCullough, James (Heather) Nelson, and Jamie Nelson; step-grandchildren, Holly (Craig) Dobbins and Kelly (Nick) Oliver; great grandchildren, Attley Nelson, Mollie Nelson, Zoey Nelson, James R. Nelson IV, Madison Jo Nelson, Madeline Waymack, Vivian Waymack, James R. Waymack IV, and Hollis Waymack; great step-grandchildren, Kaden Nelson, Autumn Dobbins, Logan Oliver, and Kaycie Oliver; and brother, Merrill (Joyce) Moody. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Nelson; parents; twin great grandsons, James R. Waymack III and Jacob B. Waymack; and sister, Kathleen Sanders.

Online condolences may be left to Shirley's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.