Kathy Ann "KT" Trent
Kathy Ann "KT" Trent, 71, Moline, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I am saddened to hear of my childhood friend/ neighbor passing. Kathy was a dear. After many years out of touch we reunited a few years ago. We looked forward to many more lunches but covid prohibited it. Love to the family and memory of a special life
Madeline morrell
November 30, 2020