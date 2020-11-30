Roy F. Ashenhurst

October 31, 1936 - November 27, 2020

Port Byron - Roy F. Ashenhurst, 84, of Port Byron passed away November 27, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus. "This is the happiest day of my life; I get to see my woman."

Visitation will be 11-12 Wednesday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are required. Services will be private followed by burial at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Doric Lodge 319 for Masonic Garden restoration.

Roy was born October 31, 1936 in Valley Junction, IA the son of Roy and Helen Pinegar Ashenhurst. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict spending time in North Africa, Morroco, Spain and Confib. 4 in Little Creek, VA. He married Dolores Fogle May 19, 1961 in Denver, CO. She passed away February 9, 2012. Roy worked at Stanley Aviation in Colorado as a civil air state transportation officer. He retired from John Deere in 1999. He was co-owner of Laroy's mobile home service station. Roy also worked at the Arsenal from 2006-2010. He was a member of Doric Lodge 319 where he served as past master and high priest royal arch. He was also a member of the Kaaba Shrine. He received his pilot's license in 1973 and was an ASA umpire and coordinator for Silvis and Erie for 20 years. Roy enjoyed traveling cross country in the motor home with his wife.

Survivors include his children Yvonne Brown, Sheila (Niles) Reamer, Paul (Judy) Ashenhurst, Wayne (Kathy) Ashenhurst, Charlene (Mike) Hanna, Faith (Jerry) Hickman, and Stephany Ashenhurst; 16 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren and brother Bob Bell.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Hope, and Grandson Colin.

