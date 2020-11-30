James Gustafson

October 2, 1951 - November 26, 2020

Atkinson - James Gustafson, 69, of Atkinson, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on November 26, 2020 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. James will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Atkinson Chapel will be in charge of arrangements.

James was born on October 2, 1951, in Kewanee, IL, the son of Harold M. and Donna J. (Nicholson) Gustafson. He married Maryclair VanDeRostyne on June 30, 1984. James worked in construction for Morton Buildings for 43 years and retired in 2013. After retirement he worked for the village of Atkinson. He had the green thumb of the family and loved working in the yard and being outdoors. James and Maryclair enjoyed traveling with their friends to the Florida Keys but most especially watching the grandkids baseball and soccer games.

He is survived by his wife, Maryclair; children, Heather Gustafson of Geneseo and Tony Gustafson of Atkinson; grandchildren, Jamie, Castin and Connor Gustafson; siblings, Bill "Boo" (Robin) Gustafson of Annawan, Debra Gustafson of Fischer, IL and Dawn (Dave) Croegaert of Ogden.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice, and especially Christine and Lisa for all their loving care for Jim.

James was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pamela Gustafson.