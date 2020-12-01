Nicholas Alexander Thomm

January 10, 1979-November 24, 2020

Nicholas Alexander Thomm, age 41, passed peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a 14-year battle with a brain tumor. Nicholas was born January 10, 1979 in Peoria, IL and was greatly loved by his parents Elizabeth (Martin) and Ralph Thomm.

He enjoyed playing many sports, especially baseball, basketball and tennis. Nick was an accomplished musician playing trombone and piano. A natural performer, he continued using his musical gifts through high school, including significant roles in countless high school musicals during his time at Alleman High School in Rock Island, IL.

Nick was an extremely driven individual even at a young age and earned the rank of Eagle Scout during his high school years. Nick won the local, state, and national Right to Life speech contest as a high school senior sharing his experience of the gift of adoption. Nick enjoyed sharing his love of sports, music, and theater with his children. Before his passing, he was able to participate in the crossing over ceremony for his son David from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts, and loved watching his daughter Sarah compete with her high school Cross Country team.

Nick continued his education at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio where he graduated magna cum laude with a double major in Communications and Theology in 2001. He was a dedicated conference office employee for the university and later for the local Steubenville newspaper, The Sun Times. He was a member of the Ahim Adonai household and stayed in touch with many household brothers and friends from his college years.

Nick met the love of his life, Jennifer Simpson, at orientation weekend of freshmen year in the line for the registrar's office. They dated throughout college and married upon graduation, on July 14, 2001 in Lebanon, PA. They moved to southeastern Michigan where Nick worked as a reporter for Credo Newspaper from 2001-2002, and then as Executive Producer for Kresta in the Afternoon at Ave Maria Radio. He was a hardworking and creative coworker who put his heart and soul into the mission of Ave Maria Radio and sharing the Gospel.

Nick was diagnosed with a slow growing brain tumor in 2006. Over the next fourteen years, he underwent many treatments including countless tests, biopsies, MRI's, a craniotomy, chemotherapy, radiation, and other treatments. Throughout those years, Nick never complained. He intentionally and joyfully offered his suffering for others, and he and his family adopted the motto "Jesus, I trust in You." He lived that to the end. In 2018, he removed himself from on-air responsibilities due to the effects of treatments and shortly after ceased working as limitations prevented him from performing his duties. Nick endured his deteriorating health with great patience and great faith. His purification through suffering was very apparent to those around him and he didn't waste a second. His mission was to suffer well. Even in his final days when his speech was virtually non-existent, he never failed to open his eyes to thank those praying with him, and he never lost his sense of humor.

Nick lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed organizing camping and canoeing trips, competing in co-ed softball leagues, vacationing with family and friends, throwing an annual Christmas party, traveling the world, and most importantly, sharing his testimony of the love and mercy of God.

Nick is survived by his wife Jennifer, his daughter Sarah (14), sons David (10), and Andrew (3), his parents Ralph and Elizabeth Thomm, his sister Maureen (Marty) Crawford, niece Charlotte; David and Cynthia Simpson, Amy (Rich) Goss, Ashley (Ryan) Rader, Paul Neuin, Rachel Neuin, Morgan, Abigail, Nathan, Alex, and Niko Goss, Adele and Penelope Rader, and Leo Neuin; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Ted and Helen Martin, and Raymond and Lucile Thomm.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 pm, with a wake service and sharing from 6.30 – 9.00 pm on Friday December 4, 2020. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. All services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4000 Ave Maria Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Interment will follow the Mass at St John the Baptist Cemetery in Ypsilanti, MI.

Donations may be made to: Nicholas A. Thomm Supplemental Needs Trust.

