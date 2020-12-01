Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gladys E. Ainley
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Gladys E. Ainley

August 23, 1933-November 25, 2020

KEWANEE-Gladys E. Ainley, 87, of Kewanee, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Toulon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Gladys was born August 23, 1933 in Kewanee, the daughter of Ralph and Marie (Rohrig) Imes. Gladys graduated from Kewanee High School in 1952. She married William Ainley on November 13, 1954 in Kewanee; he preceded her in death.

Gladys is survived by four of her five children, Debbie (Steve) Perrin, Rock Island, Ruth (Tim) Peed, Neponset, Phillip (Rose) Ainley, Kewanee, Keith (MaryEllen) Ainley, Melvindale, MI; daughter-in-law, Josie Ainley, Kewanee; 20 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou Sturtewagen, Sheffield; brother, Robert Imes, Galesburg; and a sister-in-law, Della Imes, Prophetstown. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Bruce Ainley; grandson, Aaron Ainley; and siblings, Leonard Imes, Dorothy Dragolovich, Margaret Harland, Shirley Harding, Harold Imes, Norma Peed, and Donald Imes.

Gladys was an Assistant Manager at K-Mart in Kewanee. Gladys was very devoted to the Lord. She loved nature and animals. She loved to help others. Gladys and her husband had been members of Allendale Conservation Club, where they enjoyed camping and socializing. Most of all, she enjoyed her family and was proud of the fact she saw five generations. As Gladys would say, "Love you Always and Forever".

Services will be held at a later date. Please leave an online condolence for Gladys' family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.