Donald E. Young

April 26, 1937-November 29, 2020

VIOLA-Donald E. Young, 83 of rural Viola, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Iowa City from complications of COVID-19. A Private Family Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or Sherrard FFA. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Donald Eugene was born on April 26, 1937 in Rock Island, IL to Robert W. & Marjorie E. (Horst) Young. He married Betty Lou McManus on November 22, 1958 in Matherville, IL. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2018.

Don graduated from Sherrard High School with a scholarship to Western IL University, but when his father was injured in a farm accident, he returned home. He dedicated his life to farming and was awarded the 1974 Mercer County Conservation Family of the Year and the 1994 Farmer of the Year from the Illinois Soil & Water Conservation District. He was a member of the Farm Bureau; Northwestern IL Feeder Calf Assoc.; Pork Producers; ASCS and J.I. Case Collectors Club; was a Trustee and Supervisor of Preemption Township and Trustee for the Greene Township Fire Protection District. He was a member of the St. Anthony's Catholic Church where he served as Trustee for many years.

In earlier years, Don & Betty Lou loved getting away on their motorcycle. In later years, they looked forward to their winter vacations in Florida. Though never actually retiring, he slowed down enough to restore his Farmall Super H and later a Super C. Don cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his six children and spouses: Lisa (Joe) Dwyer of Geneseo; Cynthia Bork of Viola; Joe (Valerie) Young of Atlantic, IA; Mary Elizabeth (John) Arter of Donahue, IA; Kristen (Dennis) Medhurst of Moline and Paul (Gina) Young of Viola; 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one lovingly expected; and a sister-in-law and husband, Mary Anita (Steven) Zwicker of Bradford, IL. Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Marilyn Coyne; a grandson and great-grandchild