Alice Joy Bechtel

September 10, 1941-November 28, 2020

Alice Joy Bechtel, 79, East Moline, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be Live-streamed at 1PM Friday at

A Celebration of Alice's life is planned for Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Samaritanpurse.org

Alice was born on September 10, 1941 in West Grove, PA, the daughter of Jacob and Lillian (Wallace) Peirce. She married Roland Dean Bechtel on June 15, 1965 in Mt. Vernon, OH. Mr. Bechtel died August 26, 2014. Alice received her nursing degree from DuPont School of Nursing and graduated from Mt. Vernon Bible College in Mt. Vernon, OH. She and her husband worked in the Ministry for 49 years, serving in Olean, NY, Toledo, OH, Elgin, IL and 30 years at East Moline Foursquare Church. Her ministry included teaching children and loved being a part of Operation Christmas Child which Alice and her family helped to send 100's of boxes to children around the world at Christmas time. Alice truly left her mark on the Quad Cities. Alice was a strong supporter of ASPCA (an animal rescue organization).

Survivors include her children; Christina (Steve) Lawrick, East Moline, Roland "Doug" (Sophorn) Bechtel, Moline, Lori Bechtel, East Moline and John Bechtel, East Moline, grandchildren; Kayla, Kaleb, Kaylan, Hannah and Grace, brother, Larry (Sue) Peirce, Bear, DE and her dog, Jack.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister Dorothy Croockshanks.

