DeNae Nash

DeNae Nash

June 3, 1999-November 24, 2020

DeNae Nash, 21, of Ames, formerly of Waterloo, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. DeNae was born on June 3, 1999 in Rock Island, IL, to Jerry Nash and Jaquel Cook.

She graduated from East High School in 2018. DeNae attended Kansas City Community College and was currently attending Des Moines Area Community College playing Women's Basketball for both schools. DeNae Nash worked at the Wal-Mart Store in Boone.

Anytime DeNae walked into a room she drew in everyone with her radiant smile. She was sassy, spunky, and full of life.

She never met a stranger and was always there to do anything for her friends, family, and coworkers. She was loyal and loving with the most beautiful soul. DeNae loved her family, friends, and cat Piper with all her heart. Although she wasn't on this earth long, she made an impact on so many people's lives with a flash of her contagious smile, positive attitude or comforting words. As a final act of selflessness, DeNae donated her organs and tissue so others could live.

She is survived by her mother, Jaquel (William) Sherrod, Douglasville, GA; her father, Jerry (Linda) Nash, Waterloo; maternal grandmother, Joyce Cook, Las Vegas; paternal grandmother, Mary Denton, Waterloo; paternal grandfather, Eddie Denton, Waterloo; siblings: Kyra Rackley, New York, Jaron Nash, Des Moines, and Asia Nash, Leighton Nash, Mineisha Ford, and Ebony Cook, all of Waterloo. DeNae Nash is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jack D. Cook.

Services: 3:00 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until services. Masks are required, social distancing with a limit of 15 people at a time prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gift of Hope.org. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Home
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA 50702
Dec
2
Service
3:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Home
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA 50702
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Dear Jaquel and Jerry, Words cannot express how deeply sorry I am to hear about DeNae. My deepest sympathy for your loss. My thoughts are with you and your entire family. May your beautiful memories sustain and bring comfort to you during this difficult time.
Beatrice Walker
December 2, 2020
LOVE YOU JERRY NASH''MAY GOD BE WITH YOU''SUCH A BEAUTIFUL GIRL'' LOOKS JUST LIKE YOU''RIP TO YOUR DAUGHTER''
Jessie king lisle
December 2, 2020
We loved DdeNae with all of our hearts. We will miss you. Our thoughts, prayers, and love go out to Joyce and family.
Dennis and Dawn Holmes
December 1, 2020
Rest in peace....Jenae
PATRICIA DAVIS
November 30, 2020
Jerry and Linda, I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful and gifted daughter. You will remain in my prayers.
marvin spencer
November 30, 2020
Sympathy goes out to my nephew Jerry Nash and family on the lost of your daughter. May God bless and keep you all in this time of unimaginable pain.
Aaron Banks
November 29, 2020