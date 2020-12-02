Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jack R. Haskins
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Jack R. Haskins

July 27, 1935-December 1, 2020

HAMPTON, IL-Jack R. Haskins, 85, of Hampton, Illinois, died Tuesday, December 01, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Hampton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family or to the American Cancer Society. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is assisting with arrangements.

Jack was born July 27, 1935 in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Chester and Marjorie (Weckel) Haskins. He graduated from Port Byron High School and served honorably as a Corporal in the US Marine Corps during Korea. He married Grace B. Wise on June 6, 1958 at the Hampton United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2015. Jack worked for ALCOA for 42 years before retiring. He loved fishing, mushroom hunting, golfing, bowling, and playing cards with the grandkids. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.

Jack is survived by his children, Scott Haskins, Peggy McLaughlin, Hampton, Jack Haskins Jr, East Moline, Terry Haskins, East Moline, Jerry Haskins, Hampton, Mike Haskins, Hampton; sister, Joyce Reiling, Port Byron; sisters-in-law, Barb Haskins, Susie Bledsoe, Rosemary Hassell; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his wife, Grace, he was preceded in death by both parents, sister, Joan Tolliver, and his brother, Louis "Lee" Haskins. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hampton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Lots of fun memories with you all! I've been blessed to be part of your family. Love and prayers.
ROCK LAWRENCE
December 2, 2020