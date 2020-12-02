Curtis Nichols

February 22, 1964-November 30, 2020

MATHERVILLE, IL-Curtis Nichols, 56, of Matherville, Illinois died Monday, November 30, 2020 at home.

Private memorial services will be held at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Memorials may be made to the family.

He was a jack of all trades who enjoyed tinkering on cars and dominated road construction.

Survivors include his wife: Lena Nichols; son: Kurt Patrick M. Layman; step children: Andria Litty and Richard Layman; 11 grandchildren; parents: Josephine Nichols and Mike Nichols and siblings: Gordon Nichols, Gene Nichols, Coylie Reese, Josi Smith and Sara Brite.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Debora Nichols.