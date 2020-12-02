Steven Lyle Clark

December 29, 1972-November 27, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Steven Lyle Clark, 47, of East Moline passed away November 27, 2020 at OSF Peoria, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.

Steven Lyle Clark was born December 29, 1972 in Rock Island; the son of Daniel Clark and Cherie Reeves Clark. Steven worked for Fedex as a driver last working September of 2020. He enjoyed karaoke and playing pool. Steven liked working on classic cars. He enjoyed working on cars with his father. Steven was a huge Chicago Bears fan. Most of all he enjoyed doing things with his children. His children meant the world to him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved children; Shianne Martinez, Silvis, Dayton Clark, Elyssa Clark, and Kaydee Clark all of East Moline, his father, Daniel (Debra) Clark, Port Byron, his mother, Cherie Clark Wilson, East Moline, his grandchildren, Abel Martinez and Issac Marteniz both of Silvis, his stepbrothers, Robert (Jill) Clark, Rapid City, and Christopher Clark, Albany, IL, several aunts and uncles, wife, Jessica Clark, special friends, Derrick Wright, and Brad Williams, and special caretakers, Diane Slaight and Tanya Wright.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.