Edythe Josephine Burger

June 4, 1926 - November 26, 2020

Rock Island - Edythe Josephine Burger, 94, of Rock Island peacefully passed away Thanksgiving morning November 26, 2020. Edythe will be cremated and celebrated with a small family memorial.

Edy was born June 4, 1926 in DeWitt, Iowa to John & Golda Lueth and was raised in Scott, Muscatine, and Rock Island counties. She graduated from Rock Island High School.

Edy enjoyed many of her adult years living with husband and love Grant Burger Sr. in Loveland, CO. They celebrated the western lifestyle and exploring the mountains on their horses. While Grant was away for work as a long-distance trucker, Edy's strong independent spirit and love of glamor made her a perfect fit for becoming a top Avon representative. It was rare to see her ever out without a brooch pinned to her chest and her lipstick on. Edy loved people and spent her time as a waitress at Johnson's Corner and making funnel cakes at events.

Later in life, Edy returned to Rock Island and had been a resident of the Fort Armstrong for the past 14 years. She enjoyed shopping, trips to the bakery and crocheting. Edy was also a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Most importantly Edythe loved spending time with her family and taught all of those who knew her that family has multiple meanings.

Edythe is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Merle Wadsworth in addition to both of her children, Charles Howard of Tucson, AZ and Caryl Griffin of Moline, IL.

She will be missed by her friends, church and family including grandchildren: Debra Stephens, Bobby Joe Kelley, Darlene Lee, David (Rhonda) Howard, Charles Howard Jr. and Jody (Matthew) Miller along with her 9 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

