Melonee K. Docherty
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Melonee K. Docherty

May 7, 1955 - December 1, 2020

Melonee K. Docherty, 65, of Illinois City, passed away, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A private graveside service will be held at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, or Nahant Marsh Education Center.

Melonee was born on May 7, 1955, in Moline, the daughter of Leslie Docherty and Cleo Taylor Freeman. Melonee was a lead instructional designer with advance technology environment for Scott County College and Eastern Iowa College. She was a nature person that loved sitting on her deck near the forest preserve, watching the dogs trot through the prairie grass. Melonee had a special relationship with her grandnieces and grandnephews that she enjoyed.

Survivors include her sisters, Teresa Docherty, Viola, IL, Kari (Eugene) Hess, East Moline; nephew, Chad (Laura) Hoover, Milan, Niece, Tarah (John) Houk, Rock Island; grandnieces, Stella Houk and Blakely Hoover; grandnephews, Benny Houk, and Levi Hoover.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I am so sorry for your loss.
Donna Hoke
December 3, 2020