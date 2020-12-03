Joan Stauduhar

June 18, 1932-November 27, 2020

Joan Stauduhar, 88, of Webster City died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Southfield Wellness Community. A private family service will be held at a later date. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with the services.

Joan Margaret Stauduhar, daughter of Herman and Johanna (Sweeney) Weber, was born June 18, 1932 in Rock Island, IL. She graduated in 1950 from Rock Island High School. On June 7, 1952, Joan was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" R. Stauduhar in Galva, IL. The couple moved to Webster City in 1976. Joan worked side by side with Chuck in the construction and appraisal business that they owned and operated.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Wade Greiner) Cramer of Webster City; grandchildren, Justin (Lisa) Cramer, Aaron Cramer, Caitlyn Cramer; and great-grandson, Jakob Cramer.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Chuck in 2012; her parents; and her siblings, Gladys Forret, Melvern Weber, Herbert Weber, Kenneth Weber, Della Brown and Lyle Weber.

She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Sweet Adalines, CSP, and the Women's Bowling League. She enjoyed collecting antiques and spending time with her family.