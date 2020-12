Kaseyonna Westerfield

October 28, 2020-November 30, 2020

Kaseyonna T. Westerfield was born October 28th, 2020, to Arletha and Casey Westerfield. She spent the first part of her life in NICU where she developed. Being a little warrior she was born early. November 30th, 2020. God decided her soul was to pure to rome this earth. He called her home with open arms. Our Guardian angel has gained her wings, Mom, Dad and family loves you Ladybug. Private memorial service will be held.