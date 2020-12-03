Kathleen D. Thornborough

December 20, 1927 - December 1, 2020

East Moline - Kathleen D. Thornborough, 92, of East Moline, IL, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care Center, Silvis, IL. Private graveside services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens. The services will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome Saturday December 5, 2020, at 1pm.

Kathleen Constable was born December 20, 1927, in Birmingham, England, the daughter of Ernest and Elsie (Barrett) Constable. She married John E. Thornborough September 9, 1950 in Warwickshire, England. He died October 3, 2016. Kathleen was a seamstress. She had worked at the former Seaford Clothing, Rock Island and Lutheran Hospital, Moline. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and birdwatching, especially cardinals. Her family was the most important thing in her life.

Survivors include her children, Teresa (Richard) Willey, Wesley, IA, Wendy Browne, Phoenix, AZ, and Kevin (Katie) Thornborough, East Moline; grandchildren, Eric Farnham, Brenda Quinn, Audrey Farnham, Matt (Deidra) Farnham, Meghan Quinn, Kolton (Ruby) Thornborough, and Kyler Thornborough; great grandchildren, Ruby, Juneau, Macey, Quentin, Conner, Khloe, and Leauna.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Elsie Joyce (Harold) Sutton; and brother, Ken (Pam) Constable.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, Port Byron, IL, or Rock Island Bible Church.

