Percy L. Euring

May 16, 1945-November 29, 2020

Percy L. Euring, 75, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. A live streamed memorial service will be available for viewing at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9214900681 (Meeting ID: 921 490 0681, if prompted). Memorials may be made to Jehovah's Witnesses World Headquarters, 1 Kings Dr, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, Illinois is assisting the family with arrangements.

Percy Lee Euring was born May 16, 1945 in Drew, Mississippi, a son of Percy Edwards and Ruby Lee Foster. He married Bertha Mae Houston on October 23, 1965 in Chicago. Percy was a dedicated Jehovah's Witness who enjoyed preaching about God's Kingdom. An Industrial Engineer, he retired from Nestle Purina twice as Senior Project Engineer. After a long career of building and creating, he wasn't quite done. He retired a 3rd time after working for Honda. Pre and post retirement, he regularly volunteered at hospitals and schools. He developed a love for growing fresh fruits and vegetables. This passion turned into wine making - no longer a leisure activity the labeled his best batch. A dedicated father to his 5 children. Percy was also a surrogate father to 100s. His immediate and extended family were very important to him.

To his wife he was her rock, her friend, her calming force" he always made me feel better". To his children and grandchildren "he taught me the value of hard work and that there is nothing I can't do if I'm doing my best". To those whose lives he impacted by unhesitatingly sharing his knowledge and life lessons, the repeated sentiment is "he made me a better person". Known for his charismatic and confident swagger he was never without a signature tilted hat.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bertha; children, Glynis (Frederick) Clark, Dallas, GA, Pleshette (Graham) Franklyn, Ft. Myers, FL, Bonita (Joel) Ford, Rock Island, Yvette Euring, Chicago and Anwar (Edlyn) Euring, Indianapolis, IN;

Grandchildren: Devon Euring, Arames Graham, Anwar Euring II, Avrey Euring, Aden Euring, Obari Euring, Jacob Euring, Peyton Euring, Amir Euring; great grandchildren: Kingston Euring, Adonis Graham, Greyson Euring, Alliana Euring, Azari Euring; siblings: Dorothy Carr, Olivia Abeyomi, Ruby Plaine, James Euring, Sherman Euring, Paula Euring, Michelle Omokaiye; and a host of extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Derothia Cook-Kuforiji and Dora Mae Euring

