Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frances "Jane" Casey
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Frances "Jane" Casey

September 11, 1927-December 3, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Private graveside services for Frances "Jane" Casey, 93, of East Moline, IL, will be held at St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. She died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Moline.

Jane Casey was born September 11, 1927, in Washington, IA, the daughter of Frank and Pearl (Schrack) Casey. She retired as an executive secretary at Deere &Co, after many years of service. She was an animal lover, especially cocker spaniels and horses.

Survivors include her brother, William Casey, Washington, IA, and special friends, Pat (Joe) Hofmann, East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to Paws and More 1004 W. Madison Street, Washington, IA 52353

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.