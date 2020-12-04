Menu
Orah J. Rosenberg
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Orah J. Rosenberg

April 8, 1931-December 3, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Orah J. Rosenberg, 89, of East Moline, IL, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Serenity of Moline/Aperion, East Moline. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. There will be no services.

Orah was born April 8, 1931, in Davenport, IA, the daughter of William and Juanita (Ocheltree) Light.

She had worked many years at the former Modernistic, Moline.

Survivors include her son, Kimball (Debra) Rosenberg, Port Byron, IL; grandchildren, Jennifer (Sam) Coburn, Hampton, IL, and Lyndsae (Josh) Kapele, Lacey, WA; 6 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 4, 2020.
