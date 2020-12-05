Menu
Col. Taft R. Gilliam US Army (Ret.)
Col. Taft R. Gilliam, US Army (Ret), 83, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Centennial Rehab, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 5, 2020.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
To my brother Gil, I am glad I was in the season that we had. I am keeping the warm memories we had and the love that you gave. The many advice that was spoken and the comfort that was given. A life well-lived, Thank you my brother. You and Pixie are now together and are at Peace.
Myrtle Bastien
December 5, 2020