Shirleen Hipkins
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Shirleen Hipkins

September 28, 1940-December 3, 2020

COLONA-Shirleen Hipkins, 80, of Colona passed away December 3, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Visitation will be 10-11am Tuesday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required in the funeral home. Funeral services will be private followed by burial in Dayton Corners Cemetery in Colona. Memorials may be made to the family.

Shirleen was born September 28, 1940 in Melbourne, Missouri the daughter of Roy and Beulah Duffield Provorse She worked at Caterpillar and Quad City Die Casting and enjoyed quilting, crafting, and flower gardening.

Survivors include her children Kelvin (Chris) Hipkins, Brian (Janice) Hipkins, and Melissa (Ken) Brower; grandchildren Kyle and Chad Hipkins, Dustin (Julie) Hipkins, Kirsten (Greg) Werthmann, Keith and Brendan Hipkins, and Kendra and Kody Brower; 7 great grandchildren and siblings Gary (Doris) Provorse, Karen (Art) Roady, and Cheryl (George) Jacobs.

Shirleen was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Ray and Burl, and sisters Sharon Roebeck and Sandra Harper.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schroder Mortuary
213 1St Ave, Colona, IL 61241
