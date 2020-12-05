David C. Kraus

November 2, 1967-November 28, 2020

David C. Kraus, 53, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at his home.

A celebration of Life is pending for a later date. Memorials may be left to the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

David was born on November 2, 1967 in Chicago, IL, the son of Charles and Patricia (Barges) Kraus.

Survivors include his fiance, Rebecca David; children, Meagan Seeger, Chayanna Kraus, Seth Kraus, Alissa Kraus; sisters, Michelle Brommer; half sister, Jennifer Barges; brother, Michael Kraus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Patricia.