Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David C. Kraus
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020

David C. Kraus

November 2, 1967-November 28, 2020

David C. Kraus, 53, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at his home.

A celebration of Life is pending for a later date. Memorials may be left to the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

David was born on November 2, 1967 in Chicago, IL, the son of Charles and Patricia (Barges) Kraus.

Survivors include his fiance, Rebecca David; children, Meagan Seeger, Chayanna Kraus, Seth Kraus, Alissa Kraus; sisters, Michelle Brommer; half sister, Jennifer Barges; brother, Michael Kraus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Patricia.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.