Kenneth L. "Ken" McKitrick

May 12, 1949-December 1, 2020

HENRY-Kenneth L. "Ken" McKitrick, 71, of Henry, accepted God's Hand's Tuesday December 1, 2020, 12:15 pm at his home.

Visitation will be held Monday December 7, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Henry United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 10:00 am at the church. The Rev. Will Meachum will officiate. Entombment will follow at 2:00 pm at Moline Memorial Park Mausoleum, Moline, IL. Memorials may be directed to Henry Food Pantry, Henry United Methodist Church, Ryker's Rally or the MSW Project.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the number of visitors will be limited to 10 at one time. Face mask and social distancing are required.

Calvert-Johnson & McKitrick Memorial Home, Henry is in charge of arrangements.

Ken was born May 12, 1949 in Moline, IL the son of Albert and Betty Edna (French) McKitrick. His mother survives. He graduated from United Township High School class of 1967. He went to Blackhawk College in Moline and then graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science, Chicago, IL in 1969.

Ken married Joan Marie Fraser on December 7, 1968 in Moline, IL. She survives. He is also survived by his children, John (Amber) McKitrick, and Joline (Rodney) Lequia, both of Henry, his grandchildren, fondly know as "His Boys", Christian Dzekunskas, Ryan Lequia, Bryce Lequia, and Jacob McKitrick. His siblings, Mary (Russ) Beedle, of Monmouth, David McKitrick, of East Moline, Bob (Kathy) McKitrick, of Mesa, AZ, Ruth (Bob) Rupe, of Ottumwa, IA, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert McKitrick, and his brother Steve McKitrick.

Ken served his mortuary apprenticeship in Chicago and moved to California to purchase his first funeral home in Guerneville, CA and another in Riverside CA, before purchasing Ries, McKitrick and Newton Funeral Homes in Henry, Washburn and Toluca. Ken was a licensed funeral director for 45 years.

Ken was a former member of the Arlington and Riverside Lions Clubs, Victorville Lions Club, Victorville Masonic Lodge AF & AM Past Master, High Desert High- Past President, High Desert Royal Arch Masons, Victorville Order of the Eastern Star-Past Patron, Past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Henry, Guerneville Rotary, Guerneville Municipal Advisory Committee, Chamber of Commerce, IL & CA- Past President, Henry Masonic Lodge AF & AM #119- Past Master, Henry Rotary-Past President, 1996-1997, Henry Ambulance Service Past EMT and Board of Directors, Henry Optimist Club-Past President, Henry Township Trustee, Henry United Methodist Church, MSW-Board of Directors, Scottish Rite Valley of Peoria, Peoria Shrine, Rock Island High 12-Past President, Lacon Shrine Club-Past President, Citizens Bank-Board of Trustees, Henry Home Association Board and Treasurer since 1994 and the Indian Town Home Association Board and Treasurer since it was formed.

Ken loved serving his community and his prized work was for the Henry Home Association and Indian Town Home Association, Ken most loved time was spent with his wife and kids and especially "His Boys" his grandsons.

Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.