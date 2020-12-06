Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Derek S. Holland

Derek S. Holland

December 3, 2020

Funeral services for Derek S. Holland, 41, of Le Claire, will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be 12:30 until 2:30 at the church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced. The service will be livestreamed by visiting https://oursaviorbett.org/

Derek died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home following a 10-month battle with heart complications. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

To view Derek's complete obituary please visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Our Savior Lutheran Church
, Bettendorf, Iowa 52803
Dec
11
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Our Savior Lutheran Church
, Bettendorf, Iowa 52803
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
The loss in this warm, loving family is truly heart breaking. My love and goes out to my brother, sister-in law, as well as Derek's wife and children. GOD BLESS.
Sheryl Kay Ryker
December 6, 2020