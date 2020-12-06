Kevin Reeves

July 11, 1958-December 1, 2020

HAMPTON-Kevin Reeves, 62, of Hampton, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline.

Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services.

Kevin Lyle Reeves was born July 11, 1958 in Perry, Iowa; the son of Lyle Elmer and Reita (Blair) Reeves. Kevin worked as a journeyman printer for Brandt Printing, Davenport, Iowa.

At the age of fourteen, Kevin saved money from his paper route to buy a guitar and pay for lessons. As a musician of rhythm guitar, he founded the rock band "Nine-1-1". Kevin also enjoyed burned wood art. He made many plaques for family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Jennifer (David) Brown, Silvis, and Jeremy (Joie) Haskins, Colona, his grandchildren, David, Anthony, Kirsten, Courtney, and Kassie, great-grandchild, Kameron, his siblings, Duane (Alyssa) Davis, Gowrie, Iowa, Cherie Wilson (Kerry Harbaugh), East Moline, Melony (Terry) Wisecup, Princeton, Iowa, Lisa (Brian) Strait, Madrid, Iowa, Allen (Michelle) Reeves, Fairview, Illinois, and David Reeves, Colona, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lyla Onstot.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.