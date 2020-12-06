Menu
Raymond Palm
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Raymond Palm

July 22, 1932-December 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Raymond Palm, 88, Rock Island, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. Services and burial will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

Raymond was born July 22, 1932 in Waukegan, IL, the son of Oscar and Grace (Griswold) Palm. He worked as a machine operator for Fausteel Metallurgical.

Raymond is survived by: son, Donald (Roberta) Palm; grandchildren, Andrew Palm, Molly (Marc) Ayers, and Amy (Markus) Jalsenius; great grandchildren, Sam Ayers, Felix, Alexandra, and Max Jalsenius. Preceded in death by parents and daughter, Kathleen Palm.

Online condolences at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 6, 2020.
