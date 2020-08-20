Scott Sedam

July 4, 1957-August 18, 2020

NEW BOSTON-Scott Sedam, 63, of New Boston, Illinois died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo.

Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21st at New Boston Cemetery. Memorials may be left for New Boston Fire & Ambulance or American Cancer Society. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.

Scotty was born July 4, 1957 in Aledo, Illinois the son of Clark and Shirley Willits Sedam. The Westmer High School graduate went on to work as a laborer out of Local 309. On October 7, 2006 he married Melanie Shoemaker in New Boston, they later divorced. Scott loved his old Ford truck. In his free-time he enjoyed snowmobiling and four-wheeling, camping, hunting, fishing and collecting "things". His greatest days were spent on the river.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents: Clark and Shirley Sedam of New Boston; daughter: Haley Sedam of New Boston; grandchildren: Kaylee Estabrook of New Boston and James Sides of Alpha; brother: Randy (Rita) Sedam of New Boston; niece: Tracy (Mike) Bigham of Aledo; nephew: Rick Sedam of Joy; several aunts and uncles and his caregiver and constant companion: Melanie Sedam.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Norman and Vantana Willits and Lester and Emma Sedam as well as several aunts and uncles.

