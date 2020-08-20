Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Donald J. Rench
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Donald J. Rench

September 16, 1933-August 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Donald J. Rench, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

Private graveside services will be at 2:00pm, Monday August 24, 2020 at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Don was born on September 16, 1933. Mr. Rench was a retired Rock Island Firefighter and served in the US Air Force as a Staff Sargent.

Survivors include his children, Lisa Johnson, Donald (Barb) Rench Jr., both of Rock Island; grandchildren, Thomas Joseph Cross, Stephen S. Cross, C. Michael Cross, Lauren Kathleen (Nathan) Bloomquist, Joseph James Rench, the late Steven Rench and 3 great grandchildren.


Published by Dispatch Argus on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rock Island National Cemetery
