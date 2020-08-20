Camilla Salazar

August 13, 1941-August 18, 2020

MOLINE-Camilla Salazar, 79, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at home. A live-streamed funeral service will be at 11 am Monday, August 24, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be from 10-11 am Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of QC Paws or the QC Animal Welfare Center.

Camilla was born in Eden, Texas on August 13, 1941, a daughter of Alfonso and Isabel Rodriguez Martinez. She was previously married to Clemente Salazar Sr. with whom she had eight children.

Camilla worked 20 years as a clerk at the Rock Island Arsenal. She loved spending time with her family and going out to eat. She also loved animals dearly, especially her cats. Camilla enjoyed shopping, and her favorite store was Wal-Mart. She was grateful for her children and how much they spoiled her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children (and spouses), Fidel (Derry) Martinez, Davenport, Debbie Martinez, Austin, Texas, Clemente (Debbie) Salazar Jr., Pekin, Ill., Jose Salazar, Moline, Teresa Guzman, Kansas City, Mo., Isibel Salazar, Moline, Tony (Andy) Salazar, Moline and Sandra (Cory) Clemons, Rock Island; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bertha Martinez, Mary (Don) Slater, Josie (Bobby) Salazar, Pete Martinez and Amado Garcia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Eva Garza.

In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Funeral home staff will allow 50 people in the funeral home at a time during visitation.

