Tony Redpath
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020

Tony Redpath

December 4, 1962-August 19, 2020

VIOLA-Tony Redpath, 57, of Viola, Illinois died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at home.

Private family graveside services will be held at Farlow Grove Cemetery, Matherville. Memorials may be made to the Nahant Marsh or American Cancer Society. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola assisted the family.

Anthony James was born December 4, 1962 in Rock Island, Illinois the son of Ronald and Jeanette Krahl Redpath. He graduated from Sherrard High School in 1981. On November 2, 1991 he married Pamela Schneckloth in Las Vegas. Tony worked for UMF as a crane operator. He was an avid sports fan, supporting the Cubs, Bears and Illini. In his free-time he enjoyed fishing, bee keeping and arguing politics. Tony always enjoyed his yearly Christmas light competitions with his brother RJ.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Pam Redpath; daughters: Mary and Claire Redpath; siblings: Tonya (Jay) Banasiak, Nanette (Brian) Evins and Ronald J. (Robin) Redpath as well as nieces and nephews: Joe R., Zach, Mallory, Vanessa, Tori, Grant and Tasha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Joe Kyle Redpath and nephew: Ryan Evins.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank Trent Allison for taking Tony fishing in his last months.


Published by Dispatch Argus on Aug. 21, 2020.
