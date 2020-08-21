Pamela "Pam" Wegener

August 19, 2020

WALCOTT-Pamela "Pam" Wegener, 69, of Walcott, Iowa passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 after a prolonged illness.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 between 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Runge Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pam's name to K-9 Kindness Rescue of Davenport. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.TheRungeMortuary.com.

Pam was born the daughter of Louis and Anita (Callopy) Hare. She was united in marriage to Christopher Wegener on June 9, 1979. Christopher passed away November 24, 2012.

She retired from Dr. Bernas's practice after many years of service. Pam enjoyed watching TV, spending time with her grandchildren, and attending their functions.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Lyndsey Wegener of Walcott, IA; grandchildren, Lincoln, Laney, and Lennox Wegener; sisters, Patty (Keith) Dessert of Moline, IL and Penny (Mike) Lesage of Moline, IL; brother, Phil (Beckie) Hare of Rock Island, IL; and her little dog, Tessa.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family would like to thank the extended family, home helper Cindy, the staff at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, and the Genesis Hospice nurses.