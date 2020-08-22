Daniel Mendoza Jr

June 25, 1980-August 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Daniel Mendoza Jr, 40, of Rock Island, passed away Monday August 18, 2020 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00am, Monday at Knox Chapel of Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, 2106 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00pm Sunday at the Knox Chapel. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be left to the family.

Daniel was born on June 25, 1980 in Rock Island, the son of Daniel (Eva) Mendoza Sr. and Dora (Aguilar) Mendoza.

Mr. Mendoza had been employed as an CNC Operator and machinist for George Evans metal fabrication, Moline.

Daniel loved spending time with his family and was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan.

He is survived by his mother, Dora; step mother, Eva Mendoza; siblings, Priscilla (Mark) Taylor Sr., Rosalinda (Chris) Pearson, Daniela Mendoza (Eddie Raya), Gerardo Perez; nieces and nephews, Mark Taylor II, Queen Taylor, Eden Taylor, Mario Barajas, Memphis Pearson; 5 step nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Mendoza Sr.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.