Nathan Joel Fulton

September 29, 1987-August 9, 2020

MADISON, WI-Nathan Joel Fulton age, 32 died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was the beloved son of Steve & Beckie Fulton, formerly of Rice Lake Wisconsin. He was a brother to Noah (Nikki) Fulton all are currently from Madison Wisconsin. He is survived by maternal grandparents Ray & Jean Swanson of Aledo Illinois. He was also dearly loved by Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and a Niece and Nephew. He was preceded in death by grandparents Bill & Pat Fulton and an Uncle.

Nate will be remembered by his constant, bright smile and his enduring compassion for those less fortunate. He was as good a friend as you could have to many people. His love for movies, reading and the Green Bay Packers will always be remembered.

Nate was born on September 29, 1987 and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 2006 and Rollins College, Winter Park Florida in 2011.

He will be greatly missed by us all.

Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.