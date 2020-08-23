Kenneth Wayne Cook

March 20, 1958-August 6, 2020

DALLAS, GA-Mr. Kenneth Wayne Cook, age 62, of Dallas, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Mr. Cook was born on March 20, 1958 in Compton, California to Mr. Robert Cook and Mrs. Nancy (Lane) Cook. He was married to Karen (Calkins) Cook for 37 years. He worked in Concrete Construction for JTR Enterprises.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Nancy Lane) Cook.

Mr. Cook is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Karen Cook; his daughter, Katrina Long (Stephen); his son, Kristin Cook (Brenda); his grandchildren, Kaylee Turman, Sydney Long, Nikolas Long, Mason Long, Riley Long, Parker Long, Joy Long, Ainsley Bootland, Fallon Bootland, Kamon Cook and Kristin Cook; his great grandchildren, Sophia Alderfer, Lilly Long, Grayson Long and Kaiden Gantt; his brother, Richard Eugene Cook; his brother, Charles Cook: nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Cook will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 3:00 P.M. at Benson Funeral Home with Brother Eddie Wyatt officiating. Following the service, Mr. Cook will be cremated.

The family will be receiving friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. at Benson Funeral Home.