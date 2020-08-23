Dale A. Smith

September 20, 1953-August 15, 2020

NORTH PORT, FL-Dale A. Smith, of North Port, FL, passed away on August 15, 2020, at the age of 66. Dale was born on September 20, 1953 in Aledo, IL to the late Albert Carl and Patricia Ann Smith. He was raised in Moline, IL and graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1972. Dale married Susan C. Barlow in April of 1983 and later moved to Coal Valley, IL, where they raised their family.

He proudly served six years in the United States Army and retired from Harcros Chemicals Inc., Davenport, IA, after 30 years. After retirement, Dale and Susan moved to Naples, FL in 2014 and later moved to North Port, FL. Dale enjoyed fishing in the Gulf with the guys, playing cards, and camping. He loved to dabble in his garage and to work on home improvement projects for not only his own home but for his children and friends. His greatest pastime was watching old western movies and shows. He was a member of the North Port American Legion.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan C. Smith; loving children, Alice A. Sivertsen (Ryan) and Patrick C. Smith; siblings, Jeffrey (Judy) Smith, Lois (David) Hollingsworth, Bradley (Kellie) Smith, Scott (Lynn) Smith and Brian (Nikki) Smith. He is also survived by his sister in law, Yolanda Smith. Dale is preceded in death by his brother, Russell Smith. Due to COVID-19, memorial services at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, IL, will be held in the Spring of 2021.