Joan Edla (Ole) Hofmeister

March 8, 1927- August 20, 2020

PROPHETSTOWN-Joan E. (Ole) Hofmeister, 93, of rural Prophetstown, IL passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020 at Allure of Geneseo. Private family services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Then she will be laid to rest with Dale at Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo. Memorials may be made in her name to Loraine United Methodist Church. Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Joan was born on a farm in Osco Twp. March 8, 1927 to Howard and Mabel (Larson) Ole. She moved with her family at the age of four to the family farm in Munson Twp. Joan graduated from Geneseo High School in 1945. She was employed as a bookkeeper for Guild Appliance in Geneseo before her marriage.

On July 1, 1951 she was married to Dale W. Hofmeister of rural Loraine Twp. in the grace E.U.B. Church, Geneseo. After their marriage, the couple lived in Springhill, IL, until moving to the Hofmeister farm in 1962.

Joan belonged to the Henry County Farm Bureau and was a member of the Loraine United Methodist Church, rural Prophetstown where she was also a member of the Ladies Afternoon Circle.

Joan is survived by her children; Karen J. (Jeffrey) Kincaid, Daryl S. (Christy) Hofmeister and daughter-in-law, Tura Kaye Meyer, grandchildren; Meegan (Dennis Michael) Henderson, Shannon Hofmeister, Rebecca (Bradley) Page, Eli (Jennifer) Kincaid, Maria (Ryan) Sager, Johnna (Austin) Chesney and Peter Kincaid, step grandchildren, Kyle Piester and David "Tres" DuBois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dale, sister, Gretchen Magerkurth and one son, Dennis M. Hofmeister.