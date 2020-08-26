Carolyn Jawoisz

July 3, 1925- August 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Carolyn A. Jawoisz, 95, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Masks will be required at all services. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Pius Church.

Carolyn was born July 3, 1925 in Moline, the daughter of Albin and Anna (Rimkus) Janoski. She married Nicodem Jawoisz on June 18, 1949 at the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Moline.

Carolyn graduated from St. Anthony's School of Nursing in the Cadet Nurse Corps programs. She worked as a nurse in doctor's offices and also private duty, retiring in 1983.

Carolyn was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She was an avid Notre Dame Football fan, attending many games with Nick. Carolyn mostly treasured her family.

Survivors include her husband, Nick; children, Lisa Davison (Phil Day), Moline and Adam Jawoisz, Rock Island; grandchildren, Annemarie (Evan) Smith, Elizabeth Davison, Logan Jawoisz and Kaylee Jawoisz and great grandson, Wyatt.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com