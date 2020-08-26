Ruby Boisvert

May 14, 1928- August 23, 2020

MOLINE-Ruby Boisvert, 92, of Moline, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. The Rev. Larry Powell will officiate. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America. Public gathering limitations allow for fifty people at a time within the funeral home. Masks must be worn at all times.

Ruby Hayes was born May 14, 1928 in Central City, Kentucky: the fourth child of Cisero and Maggie (Van De Vere) Hayes. Ruby met Lionel Boisvert at Fort Campbell, Kentucky in 1951. They married October 6, 1951. Ruby loved to dance in her younger years. She found employment everywhere Lionel was stationed. After Lionel retired from the Army, they decided to move to Moline to be near her sisters. Ruby's was last employed as a cook at Montgomery Wards, Moline. Ruby will be remembered as a wonderful, loving mother to their four children, Donald, Gail, Timmy, and Allen.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of sixty-eight years, Lionel, Moline, her sons, Allen Boisvert, Don (Debbie) Boisvert, five grandsons, and three great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, all her siblings, her daughter, Gail Forsythe, her son Timmy Boisvert, and her grandson, Jeremy Dopson.

