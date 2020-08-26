Judith A. Swanson

November 22, 1940-August 16, 2020

E. Harold Swanson II

February 20, 1941-August 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Judith A. Swanson, 79, passed away August 16, 2020 at St. Anthony's Nursing Center, Rock Island, and E. Harold Swanson II, 79, her husband, passed away August 17, 2020 at OSF, St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Ill.

Live-streamed memorial services for both Judith and Harold will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. The service may be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream-rockisland. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Those attending are to follow public guidance regarding wearing a mask and social distancing.

Judith was born November 22, 1940 in Rock Island, a daughter of Philip and Virginia MacDonald Slawson. Harold was born February 20, 1941 in Traverse City, Michigan, a son of E. Harold Swanson I and Thora Lidholm Swanson. Judy was first married to John H. Weingartz. She and Harold were later married in 1993 in Rock Island. Harold was previously married to Aina Metra, and later to Pamela Withenbury.

Judy was a Realtor for many years for David M. Weiner and Associates, and she served on the Rock Island Board of Review for several years. Harold retired as City Planner for the City of Moline following 35 years of service. They were members of St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Harold also served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and was a Ham radio operator.

Surviving are Judy's children, Alayne Weingartz, Aurora, Ill., John Weingarz, Tyler, Texas, Michael (Deb) Weingartz, New Port Richey, Fla., Laurie Wailand, Aledo, Ill. and Susan (Bruce) Cheek, Eldridge, Iowa; Harold's children, Greg (Jen) Swanson, Ottawa, Ill., and Steve (Yuki) Swanson, San Francisco, Calif.; Judy's six granddaughters, two grandsons, and six great-grandchildren; Harold's granddaughter and two grandsons; Judy's brother, Phil Slawson, Hopkins, Minn., and Harold's brother, Wilbur Swanson, Denver, Colo.; and their families and other relatives.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents. Harold was preceded in death by Judy, his parents, and one son, Christopher Swanson.

