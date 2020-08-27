Linda Louise Kehoe

January 9, 1946-August 23, 2020

MOLINE-Linda Louise Kehoe, 74, of Moline, IL, died Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 at her home. Services will be held Saturday, August 29th, at 11:00 a.m., at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, IL, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a mask in the building. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Linda Louise Kehoe was born January 9, 1946, in Newark, NJ. She married William Kehoe on July 20, 1968 in Moline, IL. Linda graduated from United Township High School in 1964 in East Moline, IL.

She worked at Desaulniers Printing Company, Sun Chemical Company, and The President Riverboat. Linda enjoyed cruise ships and traveling to Europe, she especially loved animals, shopping and watching movies.

Linda is survived by her husband, William Kehoe of Moline, her brother-in-law, Dave Kehoe also of Moline, and sister-in-law, Hellen Fuller from Rock Island.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a mask in the building.