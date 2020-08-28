So very sorry to hear of your loved ones passing. Jane was our beloved Choir Director at Grace United Methodist Church for many years. Practice would be terrible but by some great miracle it would come together for Church service on Sunday. I remember all the Cantatas that we had at Easter and Christmas time, what a lot of work this gal did to get us to be of one voice. She has been missed and will continue to be missed. May her family know that we were blessed to have her at Grace. The videos and such just aren't the same.

Bobbi Smith Friend August 28, 2020