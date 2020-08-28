Peter Andrew Bebon

July 1, 1965- August 26, 2020

ERIE-Peter Andrew "Andy" Bebon, 55, of Erie, IL, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home. There will be no services at this time. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie is assisting with arrangements.

Andy was born July 1, 1965 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the son of Joseph "Peter" and M. Suzanne (Ball) Bebon. He was married to Mary Howard and they made their home in Erie. Andy has worked in insurance for many years and has served the Rock Island and surrounding areas as a State Farm Agent for most of those. His greatest enjoyment was golfing and fishing with family and friends. He will also be remembered for being a huge Florida Gators football fan.

Andy is survived by his mother, M. Susanne Doss, Sebastian, FL; step-mother, Peggy Bebon, Hot Springs, Ark; wife, Mary Bebon, Erie; children, Calvin (Becky) Bebon, Prophetstown, IL, Ian Bebon, Nashville, TN, Sera Bebon, Erie; 3 grandchildren, Hadley, Porter and Sutton Bebon; and special cousins, Jane, Patrick, Mickey, Nancy, David and Edward. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter; maternal grandparents, George and Mary Ball; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Emma Bebon; and cousin Timmy.