Clarence L. Verdick

October 10, 1928- August 27, 2020

SILVIS-Clarence L. Verdick, 91, of Silvis, IL, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Bickford of Davenport, IA. Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, IL.

Clarence was born October 10, 1928, in Hoopole, IL, the son of Harry and Ruby (Sawyer) Verdick. He married Katherine Price Sept 7, 1946, in Morrison, IL. She died February 9, 2004. Clarence farmed for 19 years and worked at John Deere for 25 years, retiring in 1989. He loved to refinish furniture and was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan. He enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales with his wife.

Survivors include his children, Judy (Tom) Wallace, Port Byron, IL, Steve (Mary) Verdick, Peoria, IL, and Bruce (Lisa) Verdick, Northlake, TX; daughter in-law, Sherie Verdick, Port Byron; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 57 years, Kate; son, Jerry; grandson, Adam; an infant granddaughter; two infant great grandsons; and brothers, Eugene and Marvin.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Bickford of Davenport and Heartland Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
