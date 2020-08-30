Margaret M. Alender

November 15, 1929-August 27, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Margaret M. Alender, 90, of Coal Valley, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her residence.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Margaret was born November 15, 1929, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Julien C. and Erma "Irma" M. (Laetham) Coudenys. She married Alva Clark on July 16, 1949 in Davenport, IA. She later was married to Charles Alender on February 13, 1959 in Rock Island.

She was employed at Norcross Safety Co. as a Cutter and at Denny's Restaurant as a hostess and waitress.

Survivors include her daughters and spouses, Diane (Clyde) Bruner, Springfield, MO, Darlene (Jerry) Ward, East Moline, IL and Donna (Dennis) Schiess, Coal Valley, IL; son and daughter-in-law, Charles J. (Julie) Alender, Fresno, CA; Grandchildren, Lisa & Eric Gannaway, Plainfield, IN, Vicki Wates & Tim Ryerson, Cabool, MO, Amy Gustafson, Milan, Steven Ward, Milan, Christine & John Hohenshell, Olathe, KS, C. David & Christy Bruner, Fair Grove, MO, Daniel & Kimberley Bruner, Irving, TX, Jason & Linda Sue Breitenstein, Glendale Heights, IL, Jennifer Breitenstein, Geneseo, Ashley and Alexis Alender, Handford, CA, Jessica & Jacob Woodard, Fresno, CA; 24 Great-Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great-Grandchildren. A special thanks to Trinity Hospice Nurses, Darcy, Janelle, Tori, Amanda, Christy; Dr. Shawn Keeven, social worker, Kylie; bath aide, Christine and Pastor Steve. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Coudenys.

