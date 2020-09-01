Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
To Mr Brand and family, Prayers that you will find comfort at this time of deep difficulty and sorrow. May GOD hold your hearts as the days and weeks pass so that you can feel the understanding of GODS great plan for each of us.