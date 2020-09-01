Menu
Jesse Brand Jr.
Jesse Brand, Jr., 43, of Rock Island, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 1, 2020.
To Mr Brand and family, Prayers that you will find comfort at this time of deep difficulty and sorrow. May GOD hold your hearts as the days and weeks pass so that you can feel the understanding of GODS great plan for each of us.
Cathy Green
Friend
August 31, 2020